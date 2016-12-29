15 bills proposed by statute revision committee

A reformed Colorado Statutory Revision Committee at the state Capitol is recommending 15 bills be approved by lawmakers this year, all aimed at changing or eliminating antiquated, redundant, or contradictory rules of law, and to bring the statutes up to date with modern conditions.

The Colorado Office of Legislative Legal Services’ blog, Colorado LegiSource, explains the process the committee used to consider the bills and lists the bills’ subjects:

Repealing obsolete congressional and state legislative district laws;

Aligning statutory reporting requirements with section 24-1-136 (11), C.R.S.;

Updating outdated references to standards set by the American National Standards Institute;

Removing “ghost statutes” inadvertently left on the books in 2016; and

Implementing recommendations received from the Colorado Department of Education and Office of the State Auditor to modernize and correct various statutes related to those entities.

Already looking ahead to the committee’s 2017 interim plans, the blog noted topics will include a comprehensive bill to modernize, without substantively changing, the transfer terminology used in Colorado Revised Statutes with the organization of state governmental agencies under the Administrative Organization Act of 1968.