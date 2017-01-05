Colorado senators optimistic for 2017 legislative session, but prepared for Washington-induced spiral
In Colorado’s upper legislative chamber everything is different and everything has stayed the same. For years, Democrats have held the reins of power at the Capitol, and Republicans have exerted what influence they could by acting as the loyal opposition — mainly by blocking bills and offering alternative policy narratives. Most observers expect that arrangement […]
About John Tomasic
John Tomasic is a senior contributing politics writer for The Colorado Statesman.
#coleg, #copolitics, Affordable Care Act, affordable housing, Angela Williams, bipartisan, Bob Gardner, chris holbert, Clean Energy and Climate Change, Colorado Democratic Party, Colorado General Assembly, colorado legislature, Colorado Republican Party, Colorado Senate, Connect for Health Colorado, construction defects, construction litigation reform, daniel kagan, Deputy Minority Leader for Conservation, dominick moreno, Donald Trump, economy, education, Ellen Roberts, General Assembly, health care, institutional knowledge, Jerry Sonnenberg, Jim Smallwood, jobs, john cooke, Kevin Grantham, Kevin Priola, Laura Woods, Legislature, Leroy Garcia, Lois Court, lucia guzman, Luke Clarke, matt jones, Medicaid, Mike Merrifield, Public Utility Commission, Rachel Zenzinger, ray scott, Rhonda Fields, Select Committee on Energy and the Environment, senate, senate district 19, Senate District 26, state Senate, Steve Fenberg, transportation, Vicki Marble
Comments are closed.