Coram chosen by vacancy committee to replace Senator Ellen Roberts

State Rep. Don Coram, R-Montrose, was chosen Saturday morning by a Republican vacancy committee to replace state Sen. Ellen Roberts, R-Durango, in Senate District 6. Roberts announced in October that she was resigning half way through her term effective Dec. 31, 2016, triggering the need for a vacancy committee appointment.

“I am humbled that you have chosen me to represent you in the state Senate,” Coram said at the vacancy committee meeting held in Dolores, Colorado, after the votes were counted. “I believe I am very prepared.”

Coram was challenged for the vacancy by Montrose County Commissioner David White, but defeated the commissioner and former Montrose mayor 87-24. Prior to the vote, both White and Coram presented their cases to the 111 voting members who showed up, a high turnout considering the winter weather and bad roads in the mountainous area of the state.

Roberts showed up at the meeting to support her successor. “Ten years is a long time,” she told The Cortez Journal, referring to her service in the Legislature. “I think the system works well when there’s turnover, and I will support whoever this committee chooses.”

Coram was required to resign his House District 58 seat in order to fill Robert’s Senate seat, creating a small bout of political musical chairs. Coram showed his political strength and popularity among party activists in Southwest Colorado during the exercise. Marcus Catlin, a Montrose area businessman and political novice, was chosen by the House District 58 Vacancy Committee to replace Coram after receiving Coram’s support and nomination.

Along with Catlin and White, Charleen Oswald, another Montrose Republican, campaigned during the HD 58 vacancy meeting. Catlin won with 48 votes out of 67. This will be Catlin’s first time holding public office, but he said his long experience advocating for water rights and working with small businesses qualifies him for the job.

“I’m not a politician,” Catlin told Republicans during the meeting, as reported by The Cortez Journal. “I’m one of you. I am you.”

Coram will be sworn in along with other newly elected senators on Wednesday at the state Capitol during the opening day ceremonies of the 71st General Assembly. Coram’s appointment officially restores the Republican Party’s one vote majority in the Senate, which was temporarily in limbo — though assuredly in the safe hands of the Senate District 6 Republicans — following Robert’s end-of-year resignation.

“Our 18 seat Senate majority is complete again thanks to the SD 06 Republican Central Committee,” said Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert on his Facebook page Saturday morning. “Thank you, Delta, Montrose and south western (sic) Colorado!”