Some improvements and benefits to the popular and world-renowned Dinosaur Ridge and its visitors center could result from the development of part of the Alameda Parkway and C-470 interchange in Jefferson County. The county’s planning commission held a four-hour long public hearing Wednesday night, Dec. 7, followed by a more than three-hour meeting the next […]