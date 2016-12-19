Elector protest fizzles, one Colorado elector replaced

A Colorado elector who refused to cast his Electoral College vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton on Monday, Nov. 19, may face criminal charges. Micheal Baca of Denver was one of the nine electors from Colorado, which voted for Clinton in the Nov. 8 general election for president.

The 24-year-old Democrat wore a t-shirt saying “Enough Is Enough,” and refused to cast his ballot for Clinton. Moments before, Baca took an oath pledging to support the winner of Colorado’s popular vote, Clinton.

Baca and two other Colorado electors were among those who tried to organize a national effort to have electors vote for someone other than Republican President-elect Donald Trump. After he voted for Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, Baca was replaced by Celeste Landry, of Boulder, who cast her vote for Clinton, along with the eight other state electors. They included former state legislator Polly Baca, not related to Micheal Baca. Polly Baca did not speak the words of the oath aloud when she was sworn in. However, she and Robert Nemanich, a math teacher who was the other so-called “faithless” elector to challenge the state in court, both voted for Clinton. A federal judge had earlier refused to suspend a Colorado law requiring electors to vote for the presidential candidate who won the state.

Micheal Baca’s lawyer tried to prevent him from being dismissed and some in the audience at the state Capitol booed the decision. Micheal Baca left the Capitol on his own, getting handshakes and back-slaps from anti-Trump demonstrators who crowded the halls.

Colorado’s elections chief said after Micheal Baca’s removal that he could face perjury charges. But Secretary of State Wayne Williams said a prosecutor would decide later whether to bring charges.

Polly Baca, Micheal Baca and Nemanich were part of a national movement, primarily of Democratic electors, who wanted to vote for someone other than Clinton and encourage Republican electors to not vote for Trump. If 37 Republican electors had voted for someone other than Trump, he wouldn’t have gathered the required 270 electoral votes, and the election would have gone to the U.S. House of Representatives. Analysts called the effort nearly impossible and an Associated Press survey of electors nationally did not find widespread support for the movement. Politico reported Republican Party officials were keeping close tabs on their electors.

But at least one elector in Minnesota reportedly declined to cast a vote, while an elector in Maine cast a vote for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who challenged Clinton for the party’s nomination and won Colorado’s Democratic presidential delegates to the national convention.

The Colorado Electoral College vote was also delayed by a last-minute fight over what oath electors had to take before casting their votes. The new oath made it easier to charge an elector who doesn’t vote for the election winner with perjury.

According to the online news site Denvervite.com, as people waited outside the governor’s office for the legal maneuvers to be completed before the vote, they sang patriotic songs, such as “God Bless America” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” along with protest songs, such as “This Land is Your Land,” and included so-called “communist verses:”

“In the shadow of the steeple I saw my people,

By the relief office I seen my people;

As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking

Is this land made for you and me?”

Hundreds of shivering protesters gathered on the steps of Colorado’s Capitol building in Denver to try to persuade the state’s nine electors to join the long-shot bid to block Trump’s formal election. The sign-waving protesters in 25-degree weather were joined by other demonstrators in state capitols around the county, protesting the Electoral College’s expected choice of Trump as the nation’s 45th president.

Colorado protesters took turns describing why they thought Trump was unfit to be president. Some called him a sexual predator, after his recorded comments bragging about advances toward women were made public days before the election. Others said the election was influenced by Russia, a reference to allegations from President Barack Obama and the CIA.

Nationwide, the 538 members of the Electoral College met in their home states to formally affirm the results of the Nov. 8 general election for president. Trump won 306 electoral votes, based on the states he won in the election, well over the 270 needed to win the White House. He will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.