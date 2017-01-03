Elway not running for governor

Just before starting his search for a new head coach for the Denver Broncos, John Elway denied any plans to throw his name in the hopper with others already mentioned as potential candidates for Colorado governor in 2018.

Speaking to 9News on Monday, Jan. 2, the Broncos general manager and Hall of Fame quarterback said he planned to continue working for the Broncos, despite his contract ending in another year. He and Broncos president Joe Ellis have discussed extending that contract since October.

Speculation about Elway running for the state Republican party nomination for the office may have been fueled by his appearing in political ads this past election season, promoting Amendment 71 and opposing Amendment 70. The first was approved by voters and makes it harder to amend the state constitution, while the second was also approved by voters and raised the state’s minimum wage.

Current Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, is term limited, and at least a handful of potential candidates to replace him next year have surfaced in both parties.