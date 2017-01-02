Fewel: Stay Free Forever delivers ‘self-intervention’ at home to ex-prisoners

Former Arizona parole officer launches crowdfunding campaign to bring crime-specific ‘thinking for change’ education to Colorado via mail, online and in-person classes

The angry inmate stepped into my space on the open yard and let me and a whole bunch of inmates nearby know in the foulest of terms that he had no intention of attending my class that evening. He shook the “chrono” (slip of paper directing him to attend “Thinking for Change” class with C.O. III Fewel) in my face as he attempted to get me to back down and excuse him.

Instead, I asked him why.

“Because I took this (choice adjectives for unpleasant) course three times already and it’s (noun for excrement)!”

Based upon what he and others in similar conversations had told me, I proposed a counter offer: Show up tonight, on time, and we’ll talk after class. In each instance, after attending that first class in thinking about thinking, every one of the angry men reconsidered and went on to receive a certificate of completion for the 11-week course. I learned that even angry felons will engage positively if the message is neither judgmental nor boring.

Self-intervention works

Unlike controversial family/friend interventions wherein someone with a problem is confronted by a group of well-meaning loved ones, cognitive “self-intervention” may be undertaken individually or in groups. I believe it is successful because it focuses laser-like on everybody’s favorite subject: themselves. Via my new Colorado company, Stay Free Forever, a variety of crime-specific thinking for change courses are now available in the state for individuals either directed by the courts or seeking to improve their own lives.

Having seen firsthand the transformative power of cognitive self-intervention, I jumped at the opportunity to retire from parole, where mentoring time is limited. I then joined forces with the American Community Corrections Institute (ACCI) of Utah, as its sole Colorado affiliate. In order to establish live classes in Colorado communities, I am seeking to raise $5,000 through CommunityFunded.com by Jan. 12, 2017. The crowdfunding effort is to secure course materials, classroom space and travel costs to deliver live classes on topics including anger management, impaired driving and marijuana awareness. These will be an extension of my self-directed ACCI Lifeskills mail order and online courses already offered. All classes include in-course updates for the judge, prosecutor or parole/probation officer making the referral assignment.

Focused, non-judgmental language

The behavioral-science-based courses use focused, non-judgmental language in exercises designed to build confidence while revealing the connection between faulty thinking and behavior that is illegal, dangerous and/or self-defeating. In a study concluded in 2015, of 2,859 Arizona Deptartment of Corrections parolees taking ACCI courses, 70 percent completed their assigned course(s), with only 10 percent returning to incarceration.

According to a 2014 report by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, among 404,638 state prisoners released in 30 states in 2005, about two-thirds were arrested for a new crime within three years, and three-quarters within five years. The report cites a return-to-prison rate for the same period as approximately 50 percent. We can do better. Forty percent better.

Cost-effective, least-intrusive

Stay Free Forever offers the most cost-effective, least-intrusive way in Colorado to help justice-involved individuals overcome self-defeating thoughts and behaviors. At no charge to the state, counties or courts, the 17 adult courses and five juvenile programs are paid for either by the individual or his or her family. Each 10-15-hour course costs $85 for adults and $75 for juveniles, with payment plans accepted. After launching the 30-day CommunityFunded.com campaign Dec. 13, Stay Free Forever has raised $1,165 (23 percent) toward its $5,000 goal. I seek broad, statewide support toward this goal, and am offering special incentives such as scholarships and custom limericks to keep it interesting.

It costs Colorado taxpayers over $30,000 per year to feed, clothe, medically care for and house a single inmate, with over 20,000 inmates currently residing in Colorado prisons.* More are detained in city and county facilities. Every bad check writer, drug abuser and thief whom we can get to stop and think, we can then get to discuss and assess the true impact of their actions on society and on his or her own family. It is solely a change in thinking that will effect a change in behavior.

Limitless alternatives to crime

Before such cost-effective solutions were available, courts had mostly counseling or larger-city classes to offer as diversion programs. While beneficial, these can present cost and distance challenges for rural people. I plan to expand to live classes across the state, with the long-term goal of taking the personal responsibility movement nationwide. While the federal and state governments work at the top to decrease prison populations by reclassifying certain nonviolent offenses, convicted individuals can do their part from the bottom up by choosing to expand their thinking to include the limitless alternatives that exist to committing more crimes.

My own mentor, Trevor Lloyd, president of the 41-year-old offender education company founded by his father, had these kind words to say in a press release announcing the campaign: “ACCI and Colorado are fortunate to have a former parole officer with Clifford’s experience, passion and commitment. His experience teaching cognitive restructuring classes in prison, and his ability to relate to ex-offenders non-judgmentally, is a formula for reduced recidivism and safer communities in Colorado and beyond.”

To learn more about Stay Free Forever’s courses, please see ( www.stayfreeforever.com ), and to support this initiative, visit https://campaigns.communityfunded.com/projects/stayfreeforever/safer-colorado-via-enlightened-offenders/

Prison is expensive. Personal responsibility is free, and never too late to be instilled.

* Sources: Christian Henrichson and Ruth Delaney, The Price of Prisons: What Incarceration Costs Taxpayers. Vera Institute of Justice, 2012; Colorado Office of Research and Statistics, Division of Criminal Justice, Department of Public Safety, 2016