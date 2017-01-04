Former Jefferson County DA Scott Storey arrested for DUI

Former Jefferson County district attorney Scott Storey was arrested following a suspected drunken-driving crash on New Year’s Eve.

KMGH-TV reports Storey was cited for misdemeanor DUI near downtown Littleton and was taken to the Arapahoe County jail early Saturday morning. Police say his blood-alcohol content was 0.144 percent, nearly twice the legal limit for driving.

According to a police report, an officer found Storey near his Jeep after the crash, and he initially declined to take a roadside breath test.

Storey was elected district attorney in 2004 and served two terms before leaving office in January 2013 because of term limits. He continues to work in the DA’s office as a part-time deputy district attorney.

Attempts to find a home phone number for Storey on Tuesday night were unsuccessful.