Green to leave job as Hick’s spokeswoman

Kathy Green, communications director for Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, will be transitioning out of the administration to return to consulting, Hickenlooper announced Monday, Jan. 9.

Green started working for the state of Colorado in 2011 as communications and marketing director for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, and the Colorado Tourism Office. Hickenlooper hired Green in 2014 to be his communications director. Their history together goes back more than a decade, since Green served in various communications roles for then-Denver-Mayor Hickenlooper.

“Kathy led the communications efforts of this office with consistent grace, wit and intelligence,” Hickenlooper said in a news release. “She had a positive effect on everybody in the governor’s office and in the press corps in a role that is literally 24-7. We are grateful for her service and know that she will be successful in her next venture.”

Green’s last day in the governor’s office will be Friday, Jan. 13. Holly Shrewsbury, now the deputy director for Hickenlooper and director of communications for Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, has been named interim communications director. A search for Green’s replacement is underway.