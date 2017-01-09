The Hot Sheet – Will the Assembly honeymoon last, Surprise: Hollywood doesn’t like Trump, Urine is top of mind for lawmakers, what if you like Obamacare and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 001 | JANUARY 9, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

DENVER — The first regular session of the 71st Colorado General Assembly will gavel in this Wednesday, Jan. 11, and for political junkies … It’s gonna be fun! Early wrangling has already begun over the budget, transportation funding, TABOR and the governor’s pet project (the hospital provider fee). And looming over the entire session is the shadow of newly elected Donald Trump.

Of course, the Colorado Statesman will once again provide the outstanding reporting that Coloradans have relied on for more than 119 years. But in addition to what you’ll find inside the political paper of record, the Colorado Statesman has expanded The Hot Sheet to provide more comprehensive statewide political coverage than ever before, with more brevity to be enjoyed over your cup of Joseph Daniels (or whatever your morning rituals may be). There will be more tidbits from media sources throughout the state, a larger glimpse at what social media is yakking about and from time-to-time … a little political gossip. And frankly, some of the tongue-in-check political jabs you’ve come to expect in your inbox each morning.

Consider it your morning briefing, Mr. or Madam President … (Now don’t you feel special?)

But wait, don’t change that channel, there’s more! You knew we’d say that, right?

There was no way we could deny anyone the opportunity to join in the frivolity that will be the upcoming General Assembly. So, much like the bright glimmer of the golden Capitol dome, the daily Hot Sheet will be FREE to all who sign up to receive it throughout the legislative session — including to our valued current subscribers! There’s nothing much better than free, right? Except possibly — in addition to the daily Hot Sheet — receiving the full Colorado Statesman subscription both digitally and in print, of course.

The Colorado Statesman looks forward to continuing to offer award winning journalism, in depth interviews, insider coverage and did we mention an expanded, more brief, more comprehensive, more informative Hot Sheet for FREE!?!? You’re welcome.

Cheers!

The First Shot

“One of the things I love about this state is we have the ability to bring people together to advance the issues that matter the most to Coloradans… It will be in that spirit that we will go into the upcoming legislative session.”

– Incoming Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran

The General Assembly

The top-10 issues facing Colorado lawmakers in the 2017 session

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/08/10-issues-colorado-lawmakers-2017/

A chance to work across the aisle; spending issues loom over 2017 session

http://coloradopolitics.com/chance-work-across-aisle-spending-issues-loom-2017-session/

Seven education storylines to watch as the Colorado General Assembly gets to work

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/06/seven-education-storylines-to-watch-as-the-colorado-general-assembly-gets-to-work/

New Legislative Session Brings $500 Million Deficit, Uncertainty

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/07/new-legislative-session-brings-500-million-deficit-uncertainty/

Players to watch in the 2017 Colorado legislative session

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/08/2017-colorado-legislative-session-players-to-watch/

Colorado lawmakers prepare to return to the capitol for a new legislative session

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/colorado-lawmakers-prepare-to-return-to-the-capitol-for-a-new-legislative-session

EDITORIAL: Colorado’s dishonest health care exchange

http://gazette.com/editorial-colorados-dishonest-health-care-exchange/article/1593846

Everyone agrees Colorado transportation is the top priority, but how is the fix accomplished?

http://gazette.com/everyone-agrees-transportation-is-priority-destination-but-can-we-get-there-from-here/article/1593929

Could ‘failed leadership’ be the real roadblock on I-25?

http://coloradopolitics.com/failed-leadership-real-roadblock-25/

Senator Coram I presume? Don Coram will replace Ellen Roberts in the Senate

http://www.coloradostatesman.com/coram-chosen-vacancy-committee-replace-senator-ellen-roberts/

It’s Sen. Don Coram now, as Montrose Republican ascends

http://coloradopolitics.com/don-coram-colorado-senate/

Don Coram will replace Ellen Roberts in Colorado Senate

https://durangoherald.com/articles/126552-don-coram-will-replace-ellen-roberts-in-colorado-senate

Should Colorado lure more filmmakers here with subsidies?

http://www.9news.com/news/should-colorado-lure-more-filmmakers-here-with-subsidies/384296843

Straight outta #copolitics: Reproductive rights vs. reproductive perks?

http://coloradopolitics.com/straight-outta-copolitics-reproductive-rights-vs-reproductive-perks/

Yes Colorado, the GOP Just Voted to Make Selling Off Your Public Lands Easier

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90719/34-11#sthash.v1Er5EpO.dpbs

Fake pee may be flushed by state lawmakers

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163287/synthetic-urine-2017-legislature

Colorado-born Syrian speaks out, raises awareness for war-torn land

http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-born-syrian-speaks-raises-awareness-war-torn-land/

Colorado’s school choices stacked against special needs students

http://gazette.com/colorados-school-choices-stacked-against-special-needs-students/article/1593928

LETTERS: Anger at waste in Colorado sex offender program

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/06/anger-at-waste-in-colorado-sex-offender-program/

Denver approves funding for homeless bus services

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics-unplugged/denver-approves-funding-for-homeless-bus-services

Local businesses ask Longmont council to reduce homeless’ presence on downtown streets

http://www.timescall.com/top-stories/ci_30708829/local-businesses-ask-longmont-council-reduce-homeless-presence

Social marijuana use committee includes supporters, opponents and neighborhood advocates

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/06/social-marijuana-use-supporters-opponents-advocates/

Politics in Colorado

New El Paso County commissioners’ salaries put them in a class by themselves

http://gazette.com/new-el-paso-county-commissioners-salaries-put-them-in-a-class-by-themselves/article/1593932

Seven Resolutions for Colorado Politicians in 2017

http://www.westword.com/news/seven-resolutions-for-colorado-politicians-in-2017-8661225

Phil Anschutz Gets Shredded Over Hate Group Donations

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/90754/phil-anschutz-gets-shredded-over-hate-group-donations#sthash.OylU1vNq.dpbs

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE: Perlmutter Again Tries to Bolster Liberal Creds

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/06/too-little-too-late-perlmutter-again-tries-to-bolster-liberal-creds/

Big Scandal in Adams County Spells Trouble for Republicans

http://www.coloradopols.com/#sthash.ARN73JPM.WdicdIII.dpbs

Mayor Hogan knows Aurora has a perception issue

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/mayor-hogan-knows-aurora-has-a-perception-issue/384310063

Conservative Bloggers Troll Hollywood Elitists

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/06/friday-fun-conservative-bloggers-troll-hollywood-elitists/

Colorado feeling the Trump Effect

Hope, Trump upstage ‘La La Land’s’ moment in the sun

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/08/74th-annual-golden-globe-awards/

Golden Globes sing for ‘La La Land,’ but Trump has spotlight

http://gazette.com/golden-globes-sing-for-la-la-land-but-trump-has-spotlight/article/1593945

EDITORIAL: Trump’s Interior disappoints with public lands vote

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/07/trumps-bulwark-against-selling-off-federal-land/

Colorado prepares for Obamacare repeal under Trump administration

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/08/colorado-prepares-for-obamacare-repeal/

GUEST COLUMN: Getting ready for masquerade season

http://gazette.com/guest-column-getting-ready-for-masquerade-season/article/1593771

Tough challenge for Trump: Getting more men back to work

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/08/trump-getting-men-back-to-work/

Get to know the Kiowa, the Trumpiest county in Colorado

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/get-to-know-the-kiowa-the-trumpiest-county-in-colorado/384048499

Balance of Power: The mayor of Trumptown, Colorado

http://www.9news.com/news/politics/balance-of-power/balance-of-power-the-mayor-of-trumptown-colorado/383639725

Navy, Trump planning biggest fleet expansion since Cold War

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/09/navy-fleet-expansion/

Questions about hacking swirl as Trump enters critical week

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/09/trump-cabinet-conflicts-of-interest/

Congressional Black Caucus to be more aggressive under Trump

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/08/congressional-black-caucus-aggressive-trump/

Only 1 in 5 Americans supports GOP “repeal and delay” Obamacare strategy

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/06/1-5-americans-supports-gop-repeal-delay-obamacare/

Just for laughs

Calendar

January 9

Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club

January 10th

Fort Collins Post-Election Conversation

Wellington Republican Breakfast Club

January 11th

Opening of the 71st Colorado State Assembly

Boulder Dems Executive Committee Meeting

January 12th

Colorado Hispanic Republicans Meet n Gree

Montrose County Republicans Central Committee meeting

January 13th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

Downtown Democratic Forum

January 20th

2017 United States Presidential Inauguration

Today in history

2015 – The perpetrators of the Charlie Hebdo shooting in Paris two days earlier are both killed after a hostage situation. Elsewhere, a second hostage situation, related to the Charlie Hebdo shooting, occurs at a Jewish market, Hypercacher, in Vincennes.

2007 – Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone at a Macworld keynote in San Francisco.

2005 – Mahmoud Abbas wins the election to replace Yasser Arafat as President of the Palestinian National Authority. He replaces interim president Rawhi Fattouh.

1914 – Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., the first historically black intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity to be officially recognized at Howard University, is founded.

1861 – Mississippi becomes the second state to secede from the Union before the outbreak of the American Civil War.

1788 – Connecticut becomes the fifth state to be admitted to the United States.

Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!

NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger