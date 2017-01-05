Kuipers Blake named Brownstein shareholder

Melissa Kuipers Blake, a leading lobbyist and strategist in Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s Denver government relations department, has been promoted to shareholder.

With over 18 years of national legislative experience, Kuipers Blake leads negotiations for her clients between the Colorado Senate, House and governor and is known for her issue knowledge, political strategy development and campaign fundraising prowess, according to a news release from the firm.

Kuipers Blake regularly provides commentary to state and local media on a variety of legislative issues and is often tapped to speak at state and national conferences to share her political and legislative accomplishments. Kuipers Blake chairs the firm’s Emerging Regulated Industries practice group, which helps state and local governments and employers throughout the country deal with medical and recreational marijuana legalization.

Prior to joining Brownstein, Kuipers Blake was vice-president of government relations and communications for the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, served as the legislative director for the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association, was a legislative aide in the Florida Senate, and worked for several years in the Florida legislature for the Rubin Group, based in Ft. Lauderdale.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck also announced seven more promotions, including five other shareholders: David Curfman (Denver), Dulcinea Hanuschak (Denver), Alisa Nave-Worth (Las Vegas), Carrie Johnson (Denver) and Emily Holmes (Denver); one of counsel, Adam McMillen (Reno); and one senior policy advisor and counsel, Sarah Clark (Denver).

Founded in 1968, Brownstein practices in the areas of real estate, natural resources, public policy, corporate and litigation and in the health care, real estate, hospitality, private equity and telecommunications, technology, construction, energy, banking and finance, water and gaming industries.