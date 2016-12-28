Pugh appointed to Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has appointed Drucilla Pugh, of Pueblo, to serve as a non-attorney on the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline for a term expiring June 30, 2019.

The Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline monitors and disciplines misconduct of judges and justices of the state courts of Colorado, and provides education programs to judges on their ethics obligations under the Colorado Code of Judicial Conduct. Members include two county court judges and two district court judges who are appointed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court, while the governor appoints two lawyers and four citizens who are not lawyers or judges.

The commission has jurisdiction over the conduct of judges of county and district courts, the Court of Appeals and the Colorado Supreme Court. It has no jurisdiction regarding the conduct of magistrates, court staff, lawyers, law enforcement officers, the Colorado Department of Corrections, municipal judges, administrative law judges or the federal judiciary.