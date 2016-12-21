The Hot Sheet – Public employee: 20% raise for ‘showing up,’ Colo pays for being fab, “Hillary Adopts Alien Baby,” everyone piles onto Frontier and … MORE!

By on December 21, 2016
DENVER — Shopping done? Presents wrapped? All of us are apparently either late or procrastinating this year, according to the National Retail Federation. They say only 1 in 10 of us have finished our festive holiday shopping. Feeling better now about being just one of many giftless faces in the crowd? We hear there are […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.