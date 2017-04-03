13-year-old Trump campaign worker Weston Imer calls on state Republicans to consider Generation Z

Weston Imer, the young Republican who gained international attention last year for co-chairing the Jefferson County Trump for President campaign at 12 years old, was back in the spotlight Saturday when he delivered an urgent plea to Colorado Republicans to get busy safeguarding freedoms and reforming government “back to the basics” until his generation is old enough to lead.

Outgoing state Republican Party Chairman Steve House introduced Imer — he’s 13 now — at the Colorado GOP’s biennial reorganization meeting as “a young man who worked incredibly hard in the campaign,” adding, with a smile, “I don’t know why he did — I would have been playing baseball at that age.”

“I am here today to speak to you as a young Colorado Republican about the future,” Imer told the packed auditorium at Englewood High School, “specifically about what we, Generation Z, want from local government from now until the time that we begin leading this great nation into endeavors unknown. Our country is a great one, and I cannot wait for my generation to take the reins, like so many generations before.”

The state Republican central committee met Saturday in Englewood to elect party officers to two-year terms — former El Paso County GOP chair Jeff Hays won as state chair over former congressional candidate George Athanasopoulos, Colorado Springs strategist Sherrie Gibson prevailed over Mesa County activist Kevin McCarney for the vice chair post, and Brandi Meek won a second term as party secretary unopposed. Imer, sporting his trademark blue blazer and an American flag pin, took the stage for about five minutes, earning a standing ovation for his speech.

After quoting from President Ronald Reagan’s inaugural address — “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem” — Imer charged his elders with preparing the way for his generation.

“Government needs to change, starting now, and needs to reform back to the basics, until Generation Z gets to lead this great country,” Imer said to cheers. “This nation has wandered away from this foundation of freedom,” he added. “We have all taken our liberties for granted. Our republic has lost its way. That must change, and we all must find our way back to the path laid out by our Founding Fathers.”

Imer, who sang the national anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Denver last summer and met with the presidential candidate, recounted his visit to Arlington National Cemetery when he was in Washington for Trump’s inauguration. “I saw how many lives were lost protecting our freedom,” Imer said. “Freedom is not free. The ultimate cost of freedom is death.”

He argued that older Republicans have a duty to prepare the way for Generation Z — roughly, those born between the mid-1990s and the early part of the new century.

“Generation Z is an upcoming group that can bring America back to greatness if we have an open pathway,” Imer said. “Your generations have a responsibility to my generation and those to come to clear that pathway and keep it open. We, my generation, want to help you construct that path to the future. That path will be rocky and sometimes treacherous, but isn’t your freedom worth it? What about your children and grandchildren? Young Coloradans look to you for teaching and leadership. My fellow Republicans, I invite you to join us by walking shoulder to shoulder to this future. I challenge you to look past the millennial generation to the future, to our Generation Z.”

Imer had some specific policy recommendations.

“Fight for a better Colorado educational system, less restrictive tax regimen, less restrictive regulations of all kind, term limits, state tax reform, along with Colorado judicial reform, and many other issues,” he said. “Let us refer to the 10th Amendment to the Constitution validating state sovereignty. Remember what I have said today. What are we afraid of? Only our freedom. Take it to heart — is there anything more important? These things need to change, and we do not have time on our side.”

Then, sounding for all the world like a practiced speaker at a political event — with a touch of Trumpian rhetoric thrown in — Imer brought the crowd to its feet with his closing.

“God bless you, God bless the state of Colorado, and God bless the United States of America, and let us work together to keep America great,” Imer said.

