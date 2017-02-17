America, take the President’s ‘Mainstream Media Accountability Survey’

Did you receive President Trump’s “Mainstream Media Accountability Survey”? It arrived in the email boxes of Trump campaign supporters today. It’s more evidence in the growing pile that the White House has landed on the way it plans to right the ship.

The stumbles of the first weeks of the administration, according to a “senior White House official” who talks to Ryan Lizza at the New Yorker, have come because the Trump team has failed to “adjust to the post-election reality, and hasn’t yet learned how to operate without a single, common enemy—Hillary Clinton—to focus on.”

Lizza:

[T]he big debate inside the White House has been who to define as Trump’s “enemy.” At his press conference on Thursday, Trump appeared to settle the issue by declaring—or reigniting—a war on the media. This was the target that Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, who calls the press “the opposition party,” favored. But not all of Trump’s advisers agreed with this approach. “Is the opponent the media because Steve Bannon said so?” the senior White House official told me last week. “He can say so because he never talks to the media.” Meanwhile, other White House officials “have to take all the piss and vinegar.”

Those conversations were presumably happening as late as yesterday, the day before Lizza published his piece on the matter.

This morning came the Trump campaign media survey. Its questions read less like survey questions and more like campaign stump lines.

– “Do you believe that the mainstream media has reported unfairly on our movement?”

– “On which issues does the mainstream media do the worst job of representing Republicans? (Select as many that apply.)”

– “Do you believe that the media purposely tries to divide Republicans against each other in order to help elect Democrats?”

– “Do you agree with President Trump’s media strategy to cut through the media’s noise and deliver our message straight to the people?”

– “Do you believe that our Party should spend more time and resources holding the mainstream media accountable?”

Does it need saying that the right answer to all of the 25 survey questions is: “Yes yes yes!” and maybe “Lock her up!”?

