Bennet, Gardner split votes predictably on DeVos

Colorado’s two U.S. Senators stood with their fellow party members in the historic Tuesday, Feb. 7, tie vote on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education.

All 48 Democratic senators voted against DeVos, along with two Republicans, U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. The remaining 50 Republicans voted for DeVos. Vice-president Mike Spence cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of DeVos’ nomination.

Bennet, a Democrat, spoke on the Senate floor the previous night during a Democratic-led 24-hour effort to persuade one more Republican to break party ranks and derail the confirmation. Democrats argued DeVos doesn’t understand or believe in public schools, has no experience with public schools and is not committed to enforcing education-related civil rights laws.

“In our nation, education is supposed to be at the heart of opportunity. But today, our education system fails far too many kids,” Bennet said. “I have no doubt that Betsy DeVos sincerely cares about children, and it is not her fault that President Trump nominated her. So, let me be clear, I am addressing the president and not Mrs. DeVos when I say this nomination is an insult to school children and their families, to teachers and principals, and to communities fighting to improve their public schools.”

Bennet concluded his remarks by saying he looked forward to working with anyone, “as I have over the years – including even Mrs. DeVos – who is interested in improving our children’s opportunities and taking seriously the future of our democracy. But, I will not support her nomination.”

Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado released a statement after he voted in favor of DeVos’ nomination.

“As a product of public schools myself, and a father with one child – soon to be three – in the public school system, I believe it is important to have someone leading the Department of Education who will fight for public schools. When I had the opportunity to meet Betsy DeVos personally, she pledged to me that she would be an advocate for public schools, teachers and educational opportunity for all,” Gardner said. “The debate around her nomination has been a healthy exercise of our democracy, made all the more important because it involves our most precious possession, our children. As someone who believes education decisions should be left to parents and their children with policy driven locally, Congress will hold her accountable and I will work to ensure she lives up to the commitment she made to me.

“The teachers in our lives play an outsized role as we grow into adults and throughout our adult life – and for good reason,” Gardner continued. “They taught me that we must work together in common cause for a greater school, community and nation. I look forward to the great work ahead of us not as parents divided, but as people committed, in spite of these differences, to building a stronger education for our children and grandchildren.”