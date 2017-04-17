Bennet, Gardner visit Boulder Jewish Community Center to show solidarity in wake of bomb threats

Colorado’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Cory Gardner, visited the Boulder Jewish Community Center on Thursday to meet with members of the community and tour the facility in the wake of a series of bomb threats received by the center this year.

Authorities said Friday that a 19-year-old dual Israeli-American citizen arrested in March and described as a “hacker” appears to be responsible for two bomb threats made against the Boulder JCC on Jan. 31 and March 8. The threats against the Boulder center were part of a wave of threats against Jewish centers in the United States, Australia and New Zealand investigators said were tied to the teen, whose name was kept from publication by order of Israeli authorities.

“Today’s visit to the Boulder Jewish Community Center confirmed the critical role it serves in our community,” Bennet said in a statement. “After the recent spate of threats to JCCs like Boulder, we all must stand up against hate and violence and reaffirm our commitment to the American values that make our nation strong. Working with JCC leaders, we will continue to fight the fear that this community has felt, and support the incredible work of the people we met today.”

“The Jewish community in Boulder and across the state have been extremely strong and resilient over these last few months,” Gardner said. “I appreciated the opportunity to visit with many of the people that help make Boulder JCC such an important place for all ages in our area, and to reiterate my full support in ensuring that the despicable acts of racism and threats of violence they have faced will never be tolerated. We must all work together to stop anti-Semitism and any other act of intolerance against a religious group.”

The visit by the senators wasn’t publicized in advance.

Center staff thanked the lawmakers for their bipartisan show of support in a statement posted to the Boulder JCC’s Facebook page.

“The Boulder JCC was thrilled to host Sens. Bennet and Gardner today for private tours our new facility,” center staff wrote. “It was great to see their bipartisan support in standing up against hatred and anti-Semitism. Our staff, board and some of the youngest members of our community enjoyed spending time with each of them during their visit. We are grateful to the senators and their staff for making the Boulder JCC a priority.”

