This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook



While his vote may be in the minority regarding Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s position and intent toward the process and Gorsuch himself have fueled political speculation and concerns over consequences. Gorsuch, a Colorado native and Denver-based federal appeals court judge, was nominated by President Donald Trump […]