Boulder County planning for the era after drilling moratorium ends

Plans on how to approach new oil and gas development are proceeding in Boulder County as the May 1 expiration date for the county’s drilling moratorium draws near.

The County Commission Friday announced a public meeting on the topic to be held Tuesday, April 25.

In a statement, the commissioners announced they plan to “discuss efforts beyond regulations.” Approaches might include commissioning research to better assess impacts from oil and gas development, putting in place programming to reduce fossil fuel consumption and exploring how the county might support efforts to amend state law and initiate rule-makings.

A month ago, the county approved new land-use rules around drilling that are the strictest in the state and that county officials fairly expect will draw oil and gas industry lawsuits after they take effect when the moratorium lifts.

“Regulations of course are just one piece — they cover actual drilling proposals,” Kim Sanchez with the county’s land use department said. “We’re taking a multi-pronged approach to the topic of oil and gas development and to energy and climate in general. We’re trying to walk the walk.”

Sanchez said the intent is to send a message to residents that, even after the moratorium on drilling lifts, the commission is “still very much concerned and remains in the arena.”

Boulder has had a drilling moratorium in place in one form or another since 2012.

State Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, joined by the Colorado Oil and Gas Association and the American Petroleum Institute trade groups, sued Boulder early this year to demand the county lift its drilling moratorium. The case is still wending its way through court.

County officials say the suit will be mute in nine days.

