Boulder Day in state Senate education committee: Heath, DiStefano, George

Three big hitters from the Boulder community appeared before the Colorado Senate education committee Thursday in Denver. You don’t say to no to these guys.

The University of Colorado Boulder brought out its big guns. Chancellor Phil DiStafano sat at the witness table next to Athletic Director Rick George. They took turns testifying in support of Senate Bill 41, sponsored by Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson.

The bill aims to lift fairly restrictive tax-money-supported contract terms for so-called enterprise employees — or university employees who are paid with money made through “auxiliary activities” — like sports, or book or food sales.

Priola said the currently tight contracts the state’s universities were stuck with put them at a disadvantage in the nationally competitive marketplace. The upshot is that Colorado is losing some damn fine coaches.

Basically, DiStefano and George made the case for the bill before they started talking.

George won a new contract in June from the state that extends to 2021 and pays him a base salary of $754,314. It’s worth it, Sen. Nancy Todd, D-Aurora, and others on the committee said. The university’s football team made it to a bowl game last year — the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, which is not nothing — and, perhaps more to the point, in the rough three years before his contract was renewed, George’s department had generated $100 million in fundraising.

Priola’s bill passed unanimously in a matter of minutes.

Then came an all-around love fest for former state Senate don Rollie Heath, who represented Boulder in the upper chamber for the last eight years and dedicated himself to education issues throughout his tenure.

Term-limited, Heath went back to non-elected life in January. Thursday he was being confirmed as a member of the state’s community college and occupational education board.

Todd celebrated Heath for his inclusive vision.

“We need leaders who recognize multiple paths to student success,” she said.

The confirmation was brought off in a flash. Then there were hugs for Heath all around.

Huzzah! Respect for the People’s Republic of Boulder and its visiting citizen delegation!

— john@coloradostatesman.com