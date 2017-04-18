DNC includes Coffman, Lamborn town halls in cheering press releases

Republican congressional town halls have been making headlines for weeks. Videos of elected officials fielding angry questions and gamely attempting to defend the Trump administration’s first 100 days and Republican-majority policy-making stumbles on Capitol Hill have gone viral soon after they post.

The Democratic National Committee is enjoying the extended moment, sending dispatches to members rounding up links and videos. An email sent out Thursday, titled “Must Watch Moments,” features Colorado Congressmen Mike Coffman and Doug Lamborn wrestling with heated questions and shouted responses.

They’re “feeling the heat from voters,” the DNC writes, and then twists the knife:

Most vulnerable Republicans who voted for the disastrous GOP health care bill are so scared of their constituents, they’re refusing to hold public forums during their two-week vacation. The small number of Republicans who aren’t spending their spring break in hiding – including many Republicans in so-called ‘safe’ districts – have been getting an earful over the GOP plan to take health care away from 24 million and cut funding for vital job-training programs and Meals on Wheels so they can give another tax break to the rich.

Coffman’s 6th District is listed as one of the top swing districts in the country, even though he has won reelection by wide margins the last three elections. The DNC is clearly hoping the Trump era will fuel his defeat. Coffman makes two appearances in the email.

There is the MSNBC “Morning Joe” video of a constituent telling Coffman she doesn’t think he understands how Medicaid works. The crowd erupts at the mention of President Trump’s unreleased tax returns.

There is also video posted by Politico in which Coffman is harangued by a crowd shocked that he supported the unpopular Republican alternative to Obamacare.

“Coffman put his political career on the line when he threw his support behind Speaker Paul Ryan’s health care bill, legislation with a 17 percent approval rating,” Politico wrote under video from a town hall in Aurora. “Ryan ultimately pulled the bill from the floor amid a collapse in GOP support — but not before Coffman went on record as a supporter.”

At the town hall, Coffman told constituents he thinks all lawmakers should make their tax returns public and that Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer should resign. “He’s got to go,” he said.

The DNC email includes video of 5th District Congressman Lamborn fielding questions in Colorado Springs last week.

“Lamborn has served for 10 years representing Colorado’s 5th congressional district,” reports the local Fox21 station under the video. “Lamborn has supported several of President Donald Trump’s decisions including the temporary travel ban and replacing Obamacare.”

A DNC email released Tuesday, April 18, included just the word “faceplant” over Coffman’s name.

“This is how Congressman Mike Coffman describes TrumpCare, a bill he supported,” the email author writes.

The email is part of a series the DNC is calling “100 quotes from GOP town halls.”

