Coleg Week 13: House budget debate, contraception, internet privacy, texting while driving, seaplanes

The Democratic-controlled House takes up the budget, which was passed without an inordinate amount of pain in the Republican-controlled Senate last week. Democrats will likely try to move the ball on items of priority that were shot down in the Senate.

Contraception: It’s a personal matter and a state budget concern. State health estimates routinely put the cost savings of in the tens of millions. Some lawmakers oppose contraception. Some oppose using public money to pay for contraception. Others insist on debating the science that clearly separates most contraception methods from abortion.

Education: The budget as is would see the “negative factor” grow by another $50 million. As Senate Democrats argued in debate last week, the state is now closing in on a $1 billion shortfall in education funding. Democrats will no doubt try to fin cash from somewhere in the budget to send to education.

Wildfires: ’Tis the season, because now it’s always the season for wildfires across the western United States, and Colorado has been tragically burned in recent years. Senate Republicans voted down an amendment that would have sent more money for the wildlife response fund and wildfire mitigation. Notably, the amendment was proposed by Boulder Democrat Sen. Steve Fenberg, whose hometown was the site two weeks ago of the Sunshine Canyon Fire. More that 400 homes were evacuated in the blaze. Popular hiking trails in the western reaches of foothill neighborhoods in town are charred. One thing is certain: There will be more fire. There will be more homes evacuated. And the costs will be enormous.

Of note, as the Colorado Statesman reported, Rep. Joe Salazar, a Democrat from Thornton, aims to introduce an amendment to the budget bill that would shore up internet privacy for Coloradans in the face of a bill passed by Republicans on Capitol Hill that would allow internet companies to sell user data.

Also: House Republicans have been making the case that the state must find a better way of drafting budgets. They think the present system is not fully deliberative. Members might look for opportunities to make the case during debate.

Note, as ever, that the legislative calendar is subject to change — and in fact it changes constantly, often on the fly.



Tuesday

House Finance Committee will hear Senate Bill 27, which would increase penalties for the scourge of texting while driving. Supporters applaud the effort. Opponents say the law is essentially unenforceable — that a boosted fine will do little, given that police can’t be pulling over everyone who’s doing this crazy thing and that people are just gonna keep on keeping on with the texting and driving, in traffic, sometimes hurtling along the concrete at 80 miles an hour, with a kid in the backseat and a cup of coffee balanced on their lap. The bill is sponsored in the House by Aurora Democrat Jovan Melton.

The Senate Local Government Committee will hear House Bill 1215, which would make the assistance of mental health experts more readily available to sheriff’s deputies and police officers — to help handle citizens struggling with mental health disorders and for their own counseling needs. The bill is sponsored in the Senate by Bob Gardner, Republican from Colorado Springs, and Daniel Kagan, Democrat from Cheery Hills Village.



Wednesday

The House State Affairs Committee will hear House Bill 1279, a construction defects bill. Will the interest groups come together? Will efforts to clear the hurdles preventing condo construction in the state be embraced? Stay tuned.

The Senate State Affairs Committee will hear House Bill 1186, which would make it easier for women to obtain prescription contraceptions in supplies that will last them a year or more. The bill reflects a trend across states. It’s no secret that, in the Trump era, groups working to make contraception more difficult to come by, have the ear of people in power.



Thursday

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hear Senate Bill 235, a bipartisan bill to allow “amphibious seaplanes” to land in state parks. Conservation Colorado opposes the measure. What’s the debate? Not sure. Could be interesting. Lots of bills concern accounting measures. This one concerns seaplanes!



Friday

Deep breath. Spring is in the air. Five weeks to go. Legislative session closing day is Wednesday, May 10, sine die.

Correction: The original version of this post listed the Senate Local Government Committee hearing for Senate Bill 27 as scehduled for Monday this week. It is scheduled for Tuesday, as now reported above.

— john@coloradostatesman.com