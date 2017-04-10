Coleg Week 14: Dueling sanctuary bills, rolling coal, sexting, anti-fracktivism

The state budget debates have moved off the floors of the chambers and so mostly out of the headlines. The action heads back to the committee rooms. The pace will pick up; there are four weeks till sine die closing day.

Committee schedules, as always, subject to change.

Monday

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear the Legislature’s dueling “sanctuary” bills. If you can’t make it, listen in here.

Senate Bill 281, Colorado Springs Republican Rep. Dave Williams’s “Colorado Citizen Protection Against Sanctuary Policies Act,” would lift immunity for public officials so they could be sued by victims who suffer personal injuries “caused as a result of the jurisdiction creating sanctuary jurisdiction policies.” The bill uses the term “illegal aliens” throughout. An earlier version was killed by Democrats in the House.

That bill in its House and Senate versions has engaged in a call and response with Thornton Democratic Rep. Joe Salazar’s “Protect Colorado Residents From Federal Government Overreach” bill, which aims to guard against any policies pushed by President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions that attempt to detain or monitor Colorado residents based on religion, ethnicity, citizen status.

Tuesday

The Senate Transportation Committee will hear Senate Bill 278, a reworked version of the failed House “nuisance exhaust” bill. This version is again sponsored by Fort Collins Democratic Rep. Joann Ginal and Durango Republican Sen. Don Coram. The aim is to penalize motorists for “rolling coal,” the practice of willfully sending untreated diesel exhaust in the direction of people who believe in climate change and might like lattes — basically. Opponents feared with the last version that it could lead to stricter “California-style” vehicle emissions controls.

Two sexting bills to be heard in the House Judiciary Committee, House Bills 1064 and 1302. The first bill is bipartisan, sponsored by Grand Junction Republican Rep. Yeulin Willett and Aurora Democratic Sen. Rhonda Fields. The second is sponsored by Colorado Springs Democratic Rep. Pete Lee.

Wednesday

Sterling Republican Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg’s “Send the Fracktivists a Message” Senate Bill 35 will be heard in the House State Affairs Committee. The bill would make it a felony to tamper with oil and gas facilities.

State Affairs will also hear House Bill 1279, a top-priority bipartisan construction defects reform bill meant to restart stalled condo development in the state.

The Senate Agriculture… and Energy Committee will hear House Bill 1256, Lafayette Democratic Rep. Mike Foote’s oil and gas drilling setback bill. It would require all new wells be sited at least 1,000 feet from school property lines rather than 1,000 feet from school buildings.

Thursday

Looks generally uneventful on paper, which means it will probably be exciting in life.

— john@coloradostatesman.com