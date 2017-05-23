Colorado Business Roundtable names Joe Rice to its ’Inner Circle’

Joe Rice, the director of government relations for Lockheed Martin Space Systems, is the latest addition to the Colorado Business Roundtable’s Inner Circle, a group including some of the state’s leading business authorities.

Rice, a former Democratic state representative and former mayor of Glendale, is a colonel in the Army Reserve with five combat tours in Iraq and one peacekeeping tour in Bosnia. He is on the Colorado Space Business Roundtable’s board and belongs to the Colorado Space Coalition and Citizens for Space Exploration. Rice is an appointee of Gov. John Hickenlooper on the Colorado Aeronautical Board.

“The aerospace industry is as dynamic as ever, and leaders in this industry need to be even more agile, flexible and inclusive as we face a fast-moving and highly-competitive landscape,” Rice says in an interview with the business group. “With aerospace technology moving at a blistering pace, leaders have to embrace and empower diverse perspectives, early-career talent, and non-traditional suppliers and teammates.”

The business organization has been adding members to the Inner Circle on a weekly basis since inaugurating the group at the start of the year. Other members include:

Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a former El Paso County clerk nd recorder who was elected statewide in 2014.

Jamie Van Leeuwen, a senior advisor to Hickenlooper and a former deputy chief of staff and director of community partnerships during the governor’s first term.

Stéphane Lessard, consul general of Canada in Denver, who looks out for the country’s interests in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

Sean Tonner, president of the Denver office of public relations and government affairs powerhouse R&R Partners.

Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, president of Colorado State University-Global Campus, the online, independently accredited state university.

Scott Laband, president of Colorado Succeeds, a non-profit, nonpartisan coalition dedicated to improving the state’s education system. Before his current position, Laban was legislative director for former state Sen. Mike Johnston, D-Denver, a candidate for governor in next year’s election.

Stephanie Veck, executive director of the Colorado Workforce Development Council, a public-private coalition of businesses, state agencies and local partners.

Roberta Robinette, president of AT&T Colorado.

Tom Bugnitz, CEO of Manufacturer’s Edge, the Colorado Manufacturing Extension Partner of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Sandy Rothe, managing partner for consulting giant Deloitte’s Denver office.

Robin Wise, president and CEO of Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain.

Frannie Matthews, IBM’s senior location executive for Denver.

Peter T. Moore, a director and member of Robinson Waters & O’Dorisio PC’s business practice group and the founder and board chairmen and CEO of Vital for Colorado.

