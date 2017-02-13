Colorado House pauses to console family of Susan Schneider-Judson

Susan Schneider-Judson and Jon Judson, Sr., chief sergeant-at-arms for the Colorado House of Representatives, first crossed paths when both sang with the choir for a Longmont High School production of “Down in the Valley.” They crossed paths again in 1976, when Jon, by then a Colorado State Patrol officer, stopped Susan for speeding. While he didn’t wind up writing her a citation, that chance reacquaintance led to their wedding and 32 years of marriage.

Schneider-Judson, 67, died unexpectedly on Feb. 6 in Longmont and was laid to rest Feb. 11.

On Monday morning, state Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, paused legislative proceedings on the House floor to express condolences to her family.

“As many of you know,” Singer began, “we’re a family here.” He called the Judson family — Jon, Susan and their son Jay — his friends and noted with a smile that all three of them had spent hundreds of hours and thousands of miles in their beloved Airstream.

Singer welcomed Jon back to the Capitol and read brief remarks from Jay.

“‘Words alone cannot express the thanks from my family and me for the gracious outpouring of condolences and love that has been given to us over the past few days,’” Singer said. “‘Each note and phrase on every card gave us comfort in knowing we are not alone. I think of a Jewish proverb: ‘God gave us burdens — and shoulders.’ The members, staff and coworkers of this body have strengthened my shoulders. We will be able to move forward through the difficult times of this transition because of the gracious support you have shown our family.’”

“Thank you, Jon, we’re thinking about you and your family,” Singer said. “Just like you stand with us, we’ll be standing with you in these times.”

Schneider-Judson was the fifth of seven children, born on Nov. 22, 1949, to Eleanor K. and Henry R. Schneider in Longmont. She grew up on a farm south of the city, attending Longmont High School and earning a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University — the first person in her family to attend college. She taught language arts for 30 years, first at Byers High School and then, starting in 1979, at Fort Lupton High School, where she was named a master teacher and chaired the department.

Schneider-Judson and her husband, Jon Judson, Sr., were married on June 23, 1984, and their son Jon, Jr., known as Jay, was born three years later. The family spent nearly 500 nights in their Airstream and traveled close to 40,000 miles, visiting almost every state — including Hawaii — and Canada.

After retiring in 2002, Susan spent two years exhaustively researching her family’s history. An avid reader and life-long learner, she loved sewing and became an ardent quilter, hosting luncheons for quilting friends.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Allan and Dennis, and her parents. In addition to her husband and son, she is survived by four brothers, Dallas, Jerry, Jim and David Schneider, all of Longmont, and their families.

Services were held on Feb. 11 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont and interment was at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Her family suggests contributions in Susan’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be shared at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.

— ernest@coloradostatesman.com