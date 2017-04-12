Colorado politics firm PAC/West continues to expand

The ever-expanding Pac/West communications firm has announced yet another staff hire in its Denver office.

As seemingly every aspect of Denver’s economy continues to grow, so are many of the general consulting agencies that run the wheel train behind the face of Colorado’s political and public policy machinery, but Pac/West, in particular, has been notable for its growth.

The expansion of Pac/West’s Denver team has added a fifth member with the hiring of account manager Chad Biele. Pac/West’s Denver office began with the appointment of Mark Truax in 2013. Since then their Colorado headquarters has added four more employees including Biele. Truax now serves as a vice president in the company based out of the Denver office.

Biele comes to Pac/West with a solid resume — one that reads like a heavy-hitter’s — having worked at global public relations firm Edelman in the company’s Atlanta office, providing corporate and consumer communications for a variety of local, national and global brands.

At Pac/West, Biele will be managing communication efforts on a wide range of clients, according to an announcement from the company, including PR work for business associations, oil and natural gas, development and technology — all core drivers of Denver’s thriving economy.

“Chad’s communications background makes him a perfect fit for our growing Denver office,” said Mark Truax, Pac/West vice president in Denver. “I look forward to him adding his skills to our already successful stable of talent.”

Pac/West is full-service firm that provides strategic government relations and communication services to clients nationwide. The company’s services include lobbying, campaign management, political consulting, branding and marketing, website development, digital media, issues management and association management. Founded in 1997, Pac/West has more than 30 full-time employees, with offices in Colorado and in Oregon where the company was founded by former Oregon state Sen. Paul Phillips and his wife Nancy.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Pac/West team of professionals during an exciting period of growth,” said Biele. “I am passionate about going above and beyond for my clients and instantly connected with the Pac/West mission of creating winning results through best-in-class communications service.”

Pac/West’s work on behalf of its clients has earned the agency several industry awards: PR News’ Agency Elite Award, the Public Relations Society of America’s Silver Anvil Award of Excellence, and continuous Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants.