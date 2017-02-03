Colorado Technology Association joins with Gardner to seek tech solutions

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and the Colorado Technology Association this week launched an initiative to gather suggestions from the state’s technology community for new legislation and changes to federal regulations.

“Our One More Job/One More Innovation Initiative aims to give the Colorado technology industry a voice at the table in Washington, D.C.,” said Gardner in a statement. “It’s important that Colorado ideas drive the decisions made in Washington.”

Gardner, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, said he was excited to work with the nonprofit industry group to get input on opportunities to help spur economic growth.

Andrea Young, president and CEO of the Colorado Technology Association, applauded the arrangement, saying she welcomed the chance to help members of the industry get their voices heard as the new Congress and administration set priorities.

“Colorado Technology Association aims to modernize laws as technology evolves and bridge our tech community with policy makers to further advance Colorado’s fast-moving tech ecosystem,” she said. “This collaborative initiative with Sen. Gardner opens the door for our tech leaders to engage directly with government by providing insight and expertise on what will help them succeed and how to solidify Colorado’s standing as the definitive tech hub between the coasts.”

Colorado is home to nearly 15,000 electronics and information technology companies employing nearly 187,000 state residents in high-paying jobs, the association says. According to some rankings, Boulder is the top city in the country when measuring density of start-up companies, and Denver ranks second in the nation among places to launch a start-up.

“I’m excited about the potential for Colorado tech,” Young said. “I really encourage everyone in our community to get involved in the process and be part of the solution.”

Members of the tech community — whether involved in companies, academic institutions or government entities — can get involved with the initiative by sending an email to innovationinitiative@coloradotechnology.org, Young said.

— ernest@coloradostatesman.com