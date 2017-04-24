Colorado Trump supporters plan gala celebration to mark presidency’s 100th day

A number of the Colorado Trump campaign’s organizers are throwing a bash that can only be described as yuge on Friday night in Arvada at an event center to celebrate the occasion as the administration reaches its 100th day.

Trump supporters will have the chance to relive the excitement of last year’s campaign as the playlist from Trump rallies will be playing — along with Frank Sinatra and other musicians in that vein — as well as enjoy a slideshow featuring highlights from the campaign and the inauguration.

“The first 100 days of the Trump administration have been a good start, and if the Republicans in Congress would get behind President Trump, it would be wonderful. Congress needs to approve the rest of the cabinet, too.” said Weston Imer, who made headlines last year when he co-chaired the Trump campaign’s Jefferson County operation at age 12.

Imer has celebrated a birthday since then and brought the Colorado GOP central committee to its feet earlier this month when he addressed the state reorganization meeting. He’s also one of the 100-day celebration’s organizers, along with his mother, Laurel Imer, and Denver campaign organizer Steve Barlock. The event’s sponsors also include the Adams County Republican Party and its chairman, Anil Mathai.

“It’s been an exciting start to the presidency, and I can’t wait to see the tax plan roll out this week!” Weston Imer told The Colorado Statesman.

The event will feature patriotic decor, a cut-out of Donald Trump giving thumbs-up and a photo booth featuring campaign-themed props and what Imer described as the preferred photographer for the Trump Organization. While the party features a cash bar, revelers who make it to midnight can participate in a toast as the administration’s 99th day turns into its 100th.

Tickets start at $20 and are on sale through Thursday. There will be ample appetizers featuring Lebanese cuisine available from caterers Nabil and Noha Habr of N&N Cuisine, said Imer, who added, “I can’t wait to see what the administration accomplishes in the next 100 days and the 100 days after that.”

