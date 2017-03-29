Colorado veteran-care bills speed through Senate, championed by Pueblo’s Garcia

State Sen. Leroy Garcia is an understated lawmaker who is probably best known for working to win greater accountability from the electrical utilities that serve his native Pueblo and, more recently for his efforts to combat the opioid epidemic plaguing rural Colorado. But Garcia is also an Iraq War veteran Marine, and his dedication to service members is the material from which he drafts perhaps his most eloquent speeches and most meaningful legislation.

On Military Appreciation Day at the Capitol this year, Garcia honored veterans by talking about our obligation as a society to soldiers in the years after they come home from war and have to make new lives for themselves.

“While our brother and sister [Marines] sometimes come home to what we think would be a receptive environment, they face challenges finding work, employment opportunities, affordable housing and quality health care,” he said. “That’s why I know we can’t just show our appreciation for one day a year… but rather as a General Assembly every single day to ensure that the work we do represents and is important for our veterans.”

More recently, Garcia, a Democrat, shepherded two bills through the Senate that will bolster care provided at five Veterans Community Living Centers located across Colorado. The centers provide crucial services, including hospice care, occupational therapy, rehabilitation and care for dementia and Alzheimers degeneration.

Senate Bills 217 and 219 re-up support for the the board of commissioners overseeing the centers and the advisory volunteer board that watchdog the care provided. Board members include veterans.

The bills were sponsored by Garcia and they passed in the Senate with unanimous support.

“For those who answered the call, having access to only the best and most efficient type of care in living centers should be guaranteed,” Garcia said in an emailed statement. “Thanks to these boards, which include veterans as well, there is accountability so the community living centers are providing our veterans with the proper care they need.”

The statement from Garcia’s office explained that board commissioners have moved their work beyond Denver and now attend “rotational meetings at each of the Senior Living Centers throughout Colorado with residents, leadership, and employees of each facility.” The change “allows Commissioners to make the most crucial decisions based off of their face to face interactions with veterans around the state during these meetings.”

The bills now move to the House for consideration.

