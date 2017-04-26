Cory Gardner honored as Friend of the Outdoor Industry by leading trade association

By on April 26, 2017
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner is one of four recipients of the Outdoor Industry Association’s 2017 Friend of the Outdoor Industry Awards, the Boulder-based trade organization said Wednesday.

