Court: No message is worth a life, new texting-while-driving legislation

We all try to multitask in the modern world, but when it comes to texting while driving, no message is worth a life.

Texting while driving kills people in Colorado. In January of this year, Brian and Jacquie Lehner, a couple, died while on their motorcycle when struck by a woman who was drunk and texting while driving. Family and friends of the victims of these crimes go through unimaginable grief that is entirely preventable, if individuals realize that their actions could take a life. I believe that we at the state Capitol have a responsibility to do something about this.

I’m proud to sponsor Senate Bill 17-027 this year, which increases the fine for texting while driving from $50 to $300. My friends from the group CORD, Coloradans Organized for Responsible Driving, have had their loved ones killed because other drivers were texting and driving. These CORD members have worked hard to help advance this bill forward and deserve lots of credit for the momentum behind this potential new law.

In 2015, 17 car wrecks that resulted in deaths were caused by drivers using cellphones. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, drivers who text are over 20 times more likely to crash — that is an enormous increase in risk. This is a problem that unnecessarily puts Coloradans in unsafe situations that are easily preventable.

I’ve been thankful for the bipartisan support for my bill. Sure enough, as it passed through the Senate March 3 by a vote of 34–1, 28 out of 35 senators co-sponsored the bill — that’s a whole lot of members from both sides.

It’s on its way through the House of Representatives — where Democrat Rep. Jovan Melton will carry the bill — and hopefully then it will head to Gov. John Hickenlooper’s desk to be signed into law.

This new legislation will draw attention to the problem and make drivers think more consciously about choosing not to text while driving. You, too, as a citizen can make a difference by discussing this behavior with your family, friends and colleagues. The more that people understand this life-and-death issue, the more lives will be saved.

Even if my bill won’t prevent all accidents involving cellphone use, if we save just one life with this policy, it will be tremendously successful.