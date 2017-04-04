Dave Williams, colleagues return with Senate bill to battle sanctuary politicians, policies

Republican lawmakers have revived and revamped controversial legislation targeting so-called sanctuary jurisdictions and the politicians who support the policies behind them, although the new bill would only subject elected officials to lawsuits, not criminal prosecution.

State Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, vowed in February that he would return with a measure in the GOP-controlled Senate if House Democrats spiked House Bill 1134, dubbed the “Colorado Politician Accountability Act,” and that’s exactly what they did, voting it down on party lines in the chamber’s “kill committee” in late February.

The bill would have established civil and criminal liability for officials who have a hand in creating laws or policies that shield undocumented immigrants from federal authorities if an immigrant who lives in a jurisdiction is convicted of harming people or property.

Williams, who gained national attention for the legislation, made good on his word Monday with the introduction of Senate Bill 218, also sponsored by state Rep. Phil Covarrubias, R-Henderson, Senate Majority Caucus Chair Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, and state Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton.

“We’re committed to defending Coloradans from illegal aliens even when disgraceful Democrats refuse to uphold the rule of law,” Williams said in a statement Tuesday.

The new bill, known as the “Colorado Citizen Protection Against Sanctuary Policies Act,” takes a similar approach as Williams’s original bill but adds several provisions reflecting federal policies enacted since the first bill’s introduction. In addition, it drops the creation of a crime of “rendering assistance to an illegal alien through a sanctuary jurisdiction,” which would have been a Class 4 felony. However, it also waives governmental immunity for jurisdictions and their public employees for injuries caused to crime victims by illegal immigrants who live within the jurisdiction.

The legislation also takes aim at elements of a rival House bill sponsored by Democrats that critics and backers alike say would turn the entire state into something of a sanctuary jurisdiction for undocumented immigrants, although both sides disagree vehemently whether that’s a good thing. House Bill 1230, spearheaded by firebrand state Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton, would prohibit state and local officials from helping the federal government monitor or detain Colorado residents based on their race, ethnicity, national origin, immigration status, or religious affiliation.

Salazar’s bill used to be called the “Ralph Carr Freedom Defense Act,” named after the Republican governor who opposed the internment of Japanese-American citizens during World War II, but Salazar agreed last month to rename it after Carr’s relatives said they wanted their ancestor’s name kept out of what’s turned into one of the session’s most hot-button controversies.

Nearly half the members of the GOP caucus in both chambers have signed on to the new bill as co-sponsors. In the Senate, that includes Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert, Senate President Pro Tem Jerry Sonnenberg and Majority Whip John Cooke, along with state Sens. Randy Baumgardner, Kevin Lambert, Kevin Lundberg and Ray Scott. Initial House Co-sponsors include Minority Leader Patrick Neville, Minority Whip Lori Saine and state Reps. Susan Beckman, Steve Humphrey, Tim Leonard, Kimmi Lewis, Paul Lundeen, Clarice Navarro, Dan Nordberg, Kim Ransom, Lang Sias and Kevin Van Winkle.

Both bills are set for their first Senate hearings on Monday afternoon before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“First, radical Democrats killed our bill to eliminate sanctuary cities in Colorado,” Willliams said. “Now these lawless Democrats are attempting to make the whole state a safe haven for criminal aliens. Senate leaders and I won’t take this lying down. We are taking the fight to these reckless Democrats by introducing SB17-281, which will end sanctuary cities and give victims the right to seek justice in court.”

Salazar told The Colorado Statesman on Tuesday that Republicans like Williams are missing out on a principle satisfaction that comes with crafting successful legislation.

“One of the best feelings as a legislator is seeing communities from all over Colorado come together to support a bill that unifies us,” Salazar said. “Muslim, Japanese, immigrant, refugee and so many others rely on us to support them as our Colorado family. Republicans should really learn how beautiful it is to bring people together instead of being divisive and tearing communities apart.”

