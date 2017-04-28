Democrat Noel Ginsburg kicks off statewide gubernatorial campaign tour at business he founded

Noel Ginsburg, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in next year’s election, launched a series of campaign events taking place across Colorado with a rally in Pueblo on Friday and a scheduled rally on Saturday in Denver at the manufacturing firm he founded nearly four decades ago.

The entrepreneur and nonprofit leader plans to meet with voters at a dozen events and rallies through the month of May as part of what he’s calling the “All Voices Count” tour. Ginsburg got things started at Pueblo’s Riverwalk, with Brian Burney of La Junta introducing him, according to his campaign’s Facebook page, and the tour lands in Denver at Intertech Plastics from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The industrial plant is at 12850 E. 40th Ave., just southwest of the the I-70 and I-225 interchange.

Ginsburg founded Intertech Plastic in 1980 while still a senior at the University of Denver. The company, which employs nearly 200 workers at two facilities that operate around the clock, manufactures a broad range of devices using an injection-molding process.

Ginsburg is one of four announced Democratic gubernatorial candidates running for the office held by term-limited Democrat John Hickenlooper. The others are U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, former State Treasurer Cary Kennedy and former state Sen. Mike Johnston. U.S. Rep. Jared Polis has said he’s weighing a bid.

Five Republican candidates have declared they’re seeking the GOP nomination: 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, entrepreneur and former state Rep. Victor Mitchell, Larimer County Commissioner Lew Gaiter III, Loveland retiree JoAnne Silva and former investment banker Doug Robinson, who is also Mitt Romney’s nephew. State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and businessman Kent Thiry are also considering bids.

In addition to his manufacturing company, Ginsburg has launched numerous charitable, nonprofit and trade groups. He was a co-founder of the I Have A Dream Foundation, founding chair of the Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Alliance and founding executive chair of CareerWise Colorado.

Ginsburg’s campaign tour will also take him to Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley, Fort Morgan, Steamboat, Colorado Springs, La Junta, Durango, Alamosa and Grand Junction, his campaign said.

