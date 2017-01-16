Democrats, GOP remember Dr. King

Along with taking a one-day break from their just-begun legislative session at the state Capitol, Democratic and Republican leaders in the Colorado Senate and House marked the Monday, Jan. 16, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday with words of respect and remembrance in separate statements.

“Today, we join the nation in remembering the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a man whose legacy of peaceful reform lives on in perpetuity as it continues to inspire generations of Americans to seek freedom, liberty, and justice for all,” said Republican Senate President Kevin J. Grantham, R-Canon City. “I encourage every Coloradan to be of service today, service to their state, their community, and most of all to each other. I hope you will join me in taking time to reflect upon the contributions of Dr. King and how we may continue to learn from his teachings.”

“Today, we remember the lessons of Dr. King so that tomorrow our path forward is guided by his vision,” said Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver. “This year, even more than ever, it is so important to unite together in honor of a man who brought such needed change, hope and healing to our country. As we move forward into uncertain times, let us remember his courage, be emboldened by his teachings and follow in his footsteps to drive out hatred with love.”

“Given the many recent attacks on social justice, we feel the weight of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s teachings with an even greater burden today,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, speaking on behalf of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus, which has grown to a record eight members. “Dr. King taught us that our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. We are prepared to speak out in the face of injustice and we will continue to fight for civil rights and the principles that Dr. King stood for.”