Denver Broncos sign lobbyists Sewald Hanfling

By on January 27, 2017 0
In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, photograph taken with a fisheye lens, the sign for Sports Authority Field at Mile High is shown on the south end of the stadium that is the home of the NFL football Denver Broncos in Denver. With the demise of retailer Sports Authority, which holds the naming rights to the field, a battle over what to call the stadium has been reignited in Colorado. Sports Authority hopes to sell off its naming rights to the stadium, but the Broncos and officials appointed to run the taxpayer-built stadium are fighting that in bankruptcy court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, photograph taken with a fisheye lens, the sign for Sports Authority Field at Mile High is shown on the south end of the stadium that is the home of the NFL football Denver Broncos in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Denver Broncos have a new lobbying firm to go along with the team’s new coach after signing up with powerhouse persuaders Sewald Hanfling Public Affairs this week.

The young Denver-based firm will handle local government relations and also assist longtime Broncos lobbyists Bill and Lacee Artist of J. William Artist and Associates with matters involving the state.

The eight-member team at Sewald Hanfling, founded in 2012, lobbies with both the city of Denver and at the state Capitol and has represented clients ranging from the Denver district attorney’s office to tech giant Oracle.

ernest@coloradostatesman.com

, , , , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply