Denver Broncos sign lobbyists Sewald Hanfling

The Denver Broncos have a new lobbying firm to go along with the team’s new coach after signing up with powerhouse persuaders Sewald Hanfling Public Affairs this week.

The young Denver-based firm will handle local government relations and also assist longtime Broncos lobbyists Bill and Lacee Artist of J. William Artist and Associates with matters involving the state.

The eight-member team at Sewald Hanfling, founded in 2012, lobbies with both the city of Denver and at the state Capitol and has represented clients ranging from the Denver district attorney’s office to tech giant Oracle.

— ernest@coloradostatesman.com