Denver Republicans elect officers at county reorg meeting

Republicans in Denver elected a new team of officers for the county party at the biennial reorganizational meeting on Saturday, Feb. 4, at West High School.

Army veteran and small business owner Jake Viano ran unopposed for the chair position and was elected by acclamation.

“We always know that we face a challenge in Denver as Republicans,” Viano said in a statement. “But we believe we have an opportunity over the next two years to really change how Denverites view the Republican Party.”

Denver Republican Party Secretary Brenda Harms ran unopposed for reelection. The county splits its vice chair duties among three Republicans. Those elected Saturday to two-year terms are Jeff Krump and Alan Johnson, both former legislative candidates, and Kristina Cook, a former host of Grassroots Radio Colorado.

“Each member of this team brings a different set of talents to the table,” said Viano. “What we all share is a passion for demonstrating how the Republican platform can benefit everyone in Denver.”

Republicans and Democrats are meeting for county reorganizations throughout February in advance of both party’s state reorganizations — the morning of Saturday, March 11, at the Denver Marriott City Center for the Democrats and the morning of Saturday, April 1, at Englewood High School for the Republicans.

County Republican officers elected in February are part of the state central committees, which also include bonus members awarded based on turnout for the top of the ticket and elected officials, which selects statewide officers. On the GOP side, former congressional candidate George Athanasopoulos and outgoing El Paso County Chairman Jeff Hays are running for chairman, while Colorado Springs organizer Sherrie Gibson is the lone vice chair candidate and Colorado Republican Party Secretary Brandi Meek is unopposed seeking a second term.

Republicans also met Saturday for for reorganizations in Jefferson, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Gunnison and Prowers counties. Among the larger counties, Adams, El Paso, Larimer, Mesa and Weld counties are scheduled to meet on Saturday, Feb. 11.

— ernest@coloradostatesman.com