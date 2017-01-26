Ex-Senate caucus director joins Sewald Hanfling

A former caucus director in the Colorado Senate, Sami Davis has joined Sewald Hanfling as an associate for state and local affairs. Davis previously served as the caucus director for the Colorado Senate Majority. In that role, she supported Senate Republican leadership by overseeing aides, coordinating outreach and managing public events.

“Sami has done an exceptional job as the caucus director for the Senate Majority office and has been a key factor in keeping the communication together on behalf of the caucus,” said Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City, in a news release from Sewald Hanfling. “She will be greatly missed in our office, but we are very happy for her and her new opportunity. We are looking forward to seeing her in the Capitol hallways in a different capacity. She will be a great asset to Sewald Hanfling.”

Davis joins a growing team of seven and will play a key role in supporting the firm’s clients.

“We have built our team in a very deliberate way,” said Sewald Hanfling principal Josh Hanfling. “Sami brings knowledge of the legislative process and key relationships in the legislature that will be a tremendous asset to our clients.”

A Colorado native, Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Colorado – Denver. Prior to working in the Colorado State Senate, she was an associate at Novitas Communications, where she worked on media relations, corporate communications and issue management.