Making the Sausage: A conspiracy of reasonable freshman senators

Friday in the state Senate chamber, Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, crossed the aisle as they say — literally crossed the aisle — to speak with Sens. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson, and Jim Smallwood, R-Parker. Photos suggest it was a sincere and informational back and forth, just three freshman senators talking shop.

It was all over in a matter of minutes. The interaction included no cable news moment. No one’s head exploded. Which is part of why it seemed worth recording and putting into the media stream. This still happens. It will likely happen less as the legislative session builds steam.

After the fact, Fenberg said they were probably talking about his #BergsAndBatteries home energy-storage bill.

Whatever they were hatching, it looked productive and… sane. Who said the age of heroes has ended?

The evidence:

1. Fenberg approaches his Republican colleagues with a pitch. Smallwood has a look at the bill.





2. Fenberg clarifies a point. Priola presses him. Smallwood wants to know what Priola thinks.





3. Priola wants to know more. Fenberg considers the question. Smallwood sits, leans back, collecting thoughts.





4. Now Priola is back to reading. Fenberg turns to Smallwood with what looks roughly like a “Just think about it.”





5. Things take a turn. Smallwood looks to be settling into resistance. Fenberg is all: “Hmm. Well…”





6. But wait: Sure, Priola has moved on, but Smallwood is re-engaging. Fenberg senses opportunity for more discussion at a later date.

— john@coloradostatesman.com