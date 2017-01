This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook



State Sen. Kevin Lundberg has lived off the power grid in Berthoud for the last 25 years. He generates and stores his own electricity and right now he is awaiting a shipment from China of nickel-iron home batteries. “These kind of batteries were invented by Thomas Edison,” Lundberg said in an interview last week. “The […]