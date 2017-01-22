Fields: A 2017 reform agenda to improve all Coloradans’ wellbeing

Now that Colorado lawmakers have convened in Denver, the push for increased government spending has already begun. But before we go down the road to more state spending — and higher taxes — lawmakers would be wise to consider real solutions that will improve lives without placing an additional financial burden on Colorado families.

Here are five ways to increase opportunity while ensuring responsible spending.

First, uphold the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). Since 1992, TABOR has ensured that Coloradans have input in the tax rate they pay. This has helped keep lawmakers accountable, and has saved Coloradans over $3 billion since it was enacted. Any effort to undo, or skirt around, the law should be seen as a threat to the people’s involvement in the legislative process.

Second, reprioritize budget spending. As it is now, 34 percent of the state’s spending goes to fund health care programs — particularly through Medicaid expansion, which expanded a program originally intended for the disabled, elderly and poor families with children. Now it includes able-bodied, childless, working-age adults. This spending rate is simply unsustainable, crowds out resources for the truly needy, and leaves necessary government tasks without the funding they need — such as a mere 5 percent for infrastructure. Rather than continue to pour more money into a broken health care system, Colorado lawmakers should reform health care to open up market-based solutions that give consumers more options that better fit their needs.

Third, stop cronyism. A 2012 report by The New York Times revealed that Colorado hands out almost $1 billion in special favors to all kinds of industries — from tourism to banking to film production, just to name a few. Colorado lawmakers would be wise to halt workforce and economic development funding, which primarily gives taxpayer handouts to companies in order to lure them to the state. The government should stop picking winners and losers at the expense of hardworking taxpayers.

Fourth, rein in regulations. Coloradans are hurt by an array of unnecessary regulations that make it more difficult for business owners and entrepreneurs to create new jobs and opportunities. For instance, the construction defects law makes it so easy for people to sue construction companies that builders have opted not to build much-demanded additional condominiums. This is increasing the cost of housing for all. Lawmakers could reform the construction defects law so that it’s more reasonable and doesn’t close the door to more affordable and abundant housing.

Lawmakers should also pass a law preventing unreasonable mandates on carbon emissions. Gov. John Hickenlooper has pledged to implement the EPA’s Clean Power Plan in the state, even if federal lawmakers roll back the regulation. This would cripple more businesses and could cause the cost of living to soar. The Colorado Legislature should resist any such effort.

Finally, Colorado legislators should enact additional school choice reforms to expand access to quality education. While Colorado’s charter schools are some of the most successful in the country, they receive $2,000 less per student than traditional public schools. Lawmakers should equalize funding for charter schools, especially since they have outperformed traditional public schools even though their teachers are paid far less.

These five reforms would benefit all Coloradans — especially those most in need of financial stability and economic opportunity. Instead of the state making decisions for its residents, families would be empowered to expand their businesses without fear of the government taking more of their hard-earned money, favoring other companies over theirs, or regulating them out of business. That’s an agenda all Coloradans should embrace.