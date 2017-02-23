Galvanize’s Stephanie Donner joins Keystone Policy Center Board of Trustees

Stephanie Donner, chief legal and people officer for Galvanize, Inc., and former chief legal counsel for Gov. John Hickenlooper, has joined the Keystone Policy Center’s Board of Trustees, the nonprofit announced Thursday.

“For more than four decades, Keystone’s trustees have shaped and guided our mission-driven public policy work across the nation,” said former state Rep. Christine Scanlan, Keystone’s president and CEO and a former chief lobbyist for Hickenlooper. “Stephanie’s strategic thinking and insights will help Keystone continue to help find collaborative solutions to the monumental challenges of our day.”

Scanlon said Donner’s experience with Galvanize — a company that runs tech training centers — will help Keystone on its mission to inspire civic leaders shed preconceptions and solve problems with fresh approaches.

Working for Hickenlooper, Donner managed legal work handled by the attorney general, worked on contracts negotiated on the governor’s behalf, helped with nearly 100 judicial appointments and was in charge of reviewing legislation introduced in the General Assembly. She also oversaw Colorado’s response to the 2013 floods, coordinating recovery from the largest natural disaster in the state’s history.

The Denver Business Journal named Donner to its 40 Under 40 list of young leaders last year, and this year she is a finalist for the 9News Leader of the Year award. She serves as treasurer on the Colorado Symphony Board of Trustees.

The Keystone board met in its namesake Colorado town earlier this week.

