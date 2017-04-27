Governor orders flags lowered Friday to honor Adams County firefighter Brett Anderson

Gov. John Hickenlooper has ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide on Friday to honor Adams County Fire Rescue firefighter Brett Anderson, who died last week following a battle with cancer. Flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset.

Anderson, 55, died April 22 after more than two years fighting cancer as an Adams County Fire Rescue Honor Guard stood guard outside his hospital room. He was a 28-year-veteran firefighter. Anderson is survived by his wife, Cecilia, three children Orlando Baca, Phillip Lopez and Brandy Anderson and nine grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at Grace Church, 6969 Sheridan Blvd., in Arvada. There will be a procession after the services ending at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary at 7777 W. 29th Ave. in Wheat Ridge. The funeral is open to the public, but Adams County Fire Rescue is encouraging people who wish to honor Anderson to line the processional route, as uniformed personnel will have seating priority at the church. Services will be live-streamed on the Adams County Fire Rescue Facebook page and on the Grace Church website.

Anderson’s family has invited the public to a viewing at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

This is the third time Gov. Hickenlooper has ordered flags in Colorado lowered this year. The first occasion was on Feb. 22 in memory of former Lt. Gov. Mark Hogan, who died Feb. 12. On April 6, the governor ordered flags lowered in honor of John Glenn until the former senator and astronaut was interred. President Donald Trump ordered flags nationwide lowered for the same period to honor Glenn.

The governor’s office maintains a web page displaying the current flag status for the U.S. flag and the Colorado flag.

