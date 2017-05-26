Governor orders flags lowered Monday until noon in observance of Memorial Day

Gov. John Hickenlooper has ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide on Monday in recognition of Memorial Day. Flags should be lowered from sunrise until noon, the governor’s office said.

In an official proclamation, President Donald Trump declared Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace, asking Americans to unite in prayer at 11 a.m. local time in accordance with a joint congressional resolution approved in 1950. The president is also asking people to observe the National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is our Nation’s solemn reminder that freedom is never free,” the president wrote. “It is a moment of collective reflection on the noble sacrifices of those who gave the last measure of devotion in service of our ideals and in the defense of our Nation. On this ceremonious day, we remember the fallen, we pray for a lasting peace among nations, and we honor these guardians of our inalienable rights.”

This Memorial Day, the nation commemorates the centennial of America’s entry into World War I, Trump wrote, noting that a full quarter of American men between the ages of 18 and 31 served during the war, known as the “War to End All Wars,” and more than 100,000 of them died.

“We pause again to pray for the souls of those heroes who, one century ago, never returned home after helping to restore peace in Europe,” Trump wrote in his proclamation.

In addition to asking governors to direct that flags be flown at half-staff until noon on Monday, Trump encouraged all Americans to lower the national flag at their homes and businesses during the same time.

Monday will be the sixth time this year that Hickenlooper has ordered flags in Colorado lowered. The first time was on Feb. 22 in memory of former Lt. Gov. Mark Hogan, who died Feb. 12. On April 6, the governor ordered flags lowered in honor of John Glenn until the former senator and astronaut was interred. The president ordered flags nationwide lowered for the same period to honor Glenn. Hickenlooper ordered flags lowered on April 28 to honor Adams County Fire Rescue firefighter Brett Anderson. On May 4, the governor ordered flags flown at half-staff to honor former U.S. Rep. Ray Kogovsek, a Pueblo native and former state lawmaker. Flags were most recently lowered on May 15 in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, the start of the national observance of Police Week

The governor’s office maintains a web page displaying the current flag status for the U.S. flag and the Colorado flag.

