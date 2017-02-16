Guzman: ‘I came to the Legislature to repeal the death penalty’

Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman’s death penalty repeal bill was voted down by Republicans in committee Wednesday, just as she expected. Guzman said she hoped mainly that the bill would foster heartfelt conversation. On that score, she succeeded.

She speculated that she might have pulled off the repeal if the Democrats in November had won a majority in the Senate. But Republicans maintained the majority by one vote.

“It was not to be. Maybe it’s the conversation that’s important, going through all these steps together,” she said. “I think that’s a good legacy.”

Guzman, a Denver Democrat, arrived at the Senate as an appointee in 2010, taking the District 34 seat vacated by Paula Sandoval. Guzman is term limited and has only one more session to serve at the Capitol. She is also a minister with a degree from the Iliff School of Theology in Denver.

“You know, I came to the Legislature to repeal the death penalty,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to run for the Senate — the main reason. I believe that Colorado can never be its best as long we’re entangled with this [death penalty] statute. As a state and community, transformation is what we need, and transformation comes only when there’s opportunity for people to have the time to grow. If you just slap the death penalty onto people, there’s no way to grow, in my opinion. It doesn’t provide closure.”

Guzman told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she was appearing before them as a senator and as a victim.

“Senate Bill 95 basically brings us to a question: Should we kill someone who kills someone? We’re here today to talk about crime and punishment and justice. How do we as a society build and maintain a system of justice for all?”

She read aloud excerpts from the 1975 newspaper story that reported the murder of her 72-year-old father, Tom Guzman, in Katy, Texas.

“He died Sunday morning after being hit in the head during a robbery at the Highway 90 all-night service station where he worked,” she said.

The murderer made off with $7 from Guzman’s father’s pocket. The cash register was still locked. The murder weapon, a 12-inch crescent wrench, was found in a nearby field with a pair of the criminal’s shoes.

“The man on the floor of that gas station was my dad. He wasn’t feeble,” Guzman said. “He was quite strong. It’s amazing to me that the man arrested was not charged with murder or robbery.”

Guzman explained that the accused received a lesser charge that was tied to what was described as “an argument over small change.”

“But parts of my dad’s skull were left on that floor… My Daddy didn’t deserve to die that way… What I learned is that you can change things around. There are so many things that come into play in these cases. In Colorado, so much depends on what judicial district you live in… There’s no across-the-board rules.

“My dad didn’t deserve to die that way, but I learned that there’s no way that killing someone who killed my dad would bring him back.”

Testimony over the bill lasted for hours. Witnesses who testified against the bill included District Attorney George Brauchler, the man who in 2015 tried and failed to win a death penalty conviction for James Holmes, the Aurora Theater shooter; and Maisha Fields, daughter of state Sen. Rhonda Fields and the sister of Javad Marshall-Fields, who was gunned down on a street corner to prevent him from testifying in a gangland murder case. The two men convicted of killing Javad Marshall-Fields await execution on Colorado’s death row.

