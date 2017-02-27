Heidi Ganahl, Brian Watson join Leadership Program of the Rockies board

CU Regent Heidi Ganahl, founder and CEO of the Camp Bow Wow pet care company, and Northstar Commercial Partners founder and CEO Brian Watson have joined the board of Leadership Program of the Rockies, the organization announced Monday.

Both entrepreneurs are graduates of the program, which has been developing and training conservative leaders in Colorado since 1989.

Ganahl won a seat last fall as an at-large member on the University of Colorado Board of Regents and was the top Republican vote-getter in Colorado in the last election.

Camp Bow Wow is the largest pet care franchise in the world, with more than 200 individual franchise owners in 40 states and Canada. The charitable Bow Wow Buddies Foundation promotes the health of puppies, as well as bringing an end to overpopulation and inhumane treatment of animals. Ganahl is also the founder of Moms Fight Back, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering mothers to improve the world and score candidates and legislators on certain issues.

The 2013 LPR graduate lives in Boulder with her husband, four children and a Labrador Retriever.

Watson’s Northstar Commercial Partners company buys, rehabs and leases vacant or distressed office, industrial and retail properties. It currently hold properties in 18 states. The company also acquires vacant or distressed properties — particularly in inner-city or economically challenged neighborhoods — to convert to charter school facilities.

Watson is also founder and CEO of the Opportunity Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering a business-friendly environment to encourage the free enterprise system and promote creative solutions and lasting connections for Colorado residents.

He was chosen by fellow classmates as president of the 2015 LPR class.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Schaffer serves as chairman of Leadership Program of the Rockies. Former State Treasurer Mark Hillman chairs the organization’s 17-member board.

