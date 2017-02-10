Hickenlooper announces appointments to communications office

Gov. John Hickenlooper on Friday announced he was making two appointments to his communications office. The governor’s new director of strategic communications will be Marie Logsden, and his new press secretary will be Jacque Montgomery, his office said. They start work on Monday, Feb. 22.

Holly Shrewsbury has been serving interim director of communications since mid January, when the governor’s previous director of communications, Kathy Green, departed for the private sector. Shrewsbury, the director of communications for Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and the deputy director of communications for Hickenlooper, announced Friday she will be leaving the administration to work in private practice on March 15.

Logsden most recent position was senior vice president of communications, learning and diversity for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, where she worked for 13 years. She will be responsible for steering the state’s communication strategy and connecting the administration’s work with Colorado residents, the governor’s office said.

“We are thrilled to have Marie join our staff,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “For years Marie has worked at the intersection of policy and communications, and her strategic approach and deep expertise are the perfect combination to lead the communications effort.”

Montgomery, a former broadcast journalist, has worked in media relations at Kaiser Permanente Colorado and the University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus, most recently as executive communications consultant at Kaiser. She will be the primary media contact for the governor’s office.

“Jacque is a highly respected, talented leader who brings a wealth of experience to our team,” Hickenlooper said.

The governor also thanked Shrewsbury for her service.

“Holly has been an invaluable asset to this team and we wish her continued success in her future professional endeavors,” he said.

— ernest@coloradostatesman.com