Hickenlooper names Kim Hunter Reed to head higher education department

Gov. John Hickenlooper has appointed former Obama administration official Kim Hunter Reed as the executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, his office announced Wednesday. She takes office Feb. 15.

“Kim’s knowledge of best practices in higher education and her extensive experience in innovative ways to make college more accessible — as well as her focus on student success — will benefit all Coloradans,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “We are thrilled that such a dynamic national education leader will join our team and lead our post-secondary education efforts, and we know that her expertise will help ensure our ability to make a difference in the lives of our students and families.”

Reed will take over from Diane Duffy, who has been the department’s interim executive director since November 2016. She’ll serve as the department’s chief operating officer, the governor’s office said.

“We are grateful for Diane’s work in serving as the interim director of DHE,” said Hickenlooper. “It’s obvious she cares deeply about education in Colorado, and we appreciate her stepping in and ensuring operations continued to run smooth.”

Reed has most recently served as deputy under secretary for the U.S. Department of Education leading post-secondary diversity and inclusion work, working on priorities such as access, affordability and completion. Reed also led the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. She had previously held numerous higher education positions in Louisiana, including chief of staff for the Louisiana Board of Regents and executive vice president of the University of Louisiana System.

Reed said she was grateful for the chance to continue working as an advocate for education and to champion students in Colorado, which she called “such as dynamic state.”

“I look forward to collaborating with this talented team, education leaders and diverse stakeholders as we focus on strengthening outcomes and advancing talent development in Colorado,” Reed said in a statement.

Prior to her job with the Obama administration, Reed was a principal at HCM Strategists LLC, a public policy and advocacy consulting firm in Washington, D.C., focused on advancing effective solutions in health and education.

.The native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, received a doctorate in public policy from Southern University in Baton Rouge and a master’s of public administration and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Louisiana State University. Reed served on the faculty at Southern University and was executive assistant to the president and interim vice president of student affairs at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

