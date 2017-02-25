State House GOP office lands on a theme

Republicans are the minority caucus in the Colorado House. It’s a tough gig. In the year of the Trump presidential election victory, the House Republicans lost three seats, swelling the Democratic majority to nine seats. The chamber’s committees are naturally stacked against perennial favorite conservative proposals. Vote tallies are often lopsided; the results just as often predetermined.

House minority Communications Director Joel Maleka is clearly frustrated. The theme he has landed on for his regular dispatches isn’t subtle. Here are the five running posts from the “House GOP Latest News” box at the caucus website:





The Groundhog Day-effect works. It reads the way the committee hearings feel. The upside: Only nine weeks in the session left to go.

