Jefferson County debuts new logo as part of extensive rebranding program

Jefferson County is replacing the familiar green seal that’s represented the county on the western side of the metro area for decades with what county officials call a fresh new logo, part of a rebranding program that will also include a redesigned county website.

“A brand is more than just a logo,” the county’s public information office said in a release announcing the change. “The logo is just one component. Our brand identity is what Jeffco’s diverse audiences think of when they hear our name.”

The new logo, developed after gathering extensive feedback from residents, is intended to symbolize the natural beauty and open spaces of Jefferson County, county officials said. “You see the mountains, rolling hills and bright blue skies,” the county’s public information office said. “The grid on the bottom portion of the logo symbolizes the county’s vibrant communities, infrastructure, our range of services and transportation.” The grid, it turns out, was based on an aerial view of roads in the county.

The brand, which will be rolled out in stages, was driven by core values including responsiveness, innovation, integrity, health and well-being and stewardship. In part, the branding operation should help create consistency across county services while making it easier for residents and visitors to differentiate between official county services and other organizations separate from the county.

The county plans to launch a revamped website in the fall, adding responsiveness on mobile devices and the ability to access services from any device. It’ll also be easier to find services, county officials said.

According to 2014 population estimates, Jefferson was Colorado’s fourth most populous county, with 558,503 residents, behind leader Denver (at 663,862 residents) and El Paso County (just a hair behind Denver with 663,519 residents) and third-place Arapahoe County, which counted 618,821. Adams County, the fifth-place finisher, had 480, 718 residents, and Larimer County came next on the list with 324,122 residents.

— ernest@coloradostatesman.com