Johnston campaign makes first hire

Gabe Uy, left, is the first staff member hired by Democratic candidate for governor Mike Johnston, center. Uy is the organizing director for the Johnston campaign. Also shown is Kaycee Gerhart of Denver. (Courtesy Gabe Uy/Facebook)

The Mike Johnston for Colorado campaign has made its first hire, Gabe Uy as organizing director.

Responsible for all online as well as community organizing, Uy served most recently as deputy organizing director for Hillary for Colorado and the Colorado Democratic Party, and previously served as deputy field director for the Nevada State Democratic Party.

Johnston, a Democrat seeking the party nomination to run for governor in 2018, said hiring an organizing director is reflective of the priorities of his campaign.

“This campaign will be unlike any other the state has seen, because it will be led by people with people and for people,” he said in the hiring news release. “Only then can we bridge the divides that are making it harder to meet our challenges. Gabe will be key to building the kind of grassroots campaign that empowers Coloradans online and in their communities to own this campaign.”

Uy, an officer in the U.S. Army National Guard, will oversee a statewide organizing effort that will elevate the stories of Coloradans and connect them to each other and the campaign, the release added.